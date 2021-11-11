EUROPE POWER-Spot mixed, Germany down on supply, France up on returning demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Prompt prices were mixed in the European wholesale power market on Thursday, with Germany's down on projections for more wind supply and France's slightly up on demand returning after the one-day Armistice holiday.

German Friday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 8.4% at 167 euros ($193.12) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0840 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 0.8% to 181.8 euros in screen trading although businesses are shut in the country.

French power consumption is forecast to climb by 500 MW on Friday to reach 61.4 gigawatts (GW) while that in Germany will follow the usual pattern of weaker usage on Friday, losing 800 MW to 62.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to double day-on-day to come in at 9.2 GW on Friday, the data also showed.

Next week, daily wind levels of up to 20 GW will be possible in main producer country Germany, which would equate to utilisation of a third of all installed capacity.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 edged 0.5% up to 112 euros/MWh, tracking narrowly mixed fuels and carbon.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 118.2 euros/MWh.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.5% at 62.89 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $103 a tonne on Wednesday.

German utility RWE RWEG.DE reported higher Jan-Sept. earnings, citing among other reasons an exceptional performance of its supply & trading unit in gas trading, while in the power sector, RWE also said it posted solid generation margins.

Russian gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued running westbound towards Germany, albeit at nearly half Wednesday's volumes.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Peter Graff)

