EUROPE POWER-Spot mixed, German and French prices converge

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices in Thursday wholesale market trading narrowed their gap as German levels increased due to tighter wind supply, while prices in France fell on lower demand.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for the day-ahead gained 5.4% at 234 euros ($258.64) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1115 GMT, still trading at a discount to France.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 8.1% to 240 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to halve to 10.5 gigawatts (GW) to 10.5 GW on Friday, from 19.7 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at 62% of installed capacity, up from lower levels earlier in the week but still tight.POWER/FR

On the demand side, German consumption was predicted to be losing 1.8 GW to stand at 58.9 GW on Friday, showing a typical pre-weekend drop, while France's usage was set to stand at 57.5 GW, 100 MW lower on the day-ahead.

Power curve prices were tracking a rally in crude oil after IEA projections that supply of three million barrels a day of Russian oil and products could be lost to the market as from April.O/R

Germany's front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 2.6% at 158 euros/MWh, and France's equivalent TRFRBYZ3 edged up 0.3% to 193 euros.

Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline declined from normal levels but in line with requests for gas, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline remained in reverse mode for a third consecutive day.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 shed 0.6% to 77.7 euros a tonne.

German procurement portal Ispex in a monthly note pointed to ongoing discussions among EU countries over whether or not to find ways to limit energy price rallies, saying there could be decisions this month. Several member states back price caps but others oppose this as they fear intervention will disrupt market forces.

European energy trade body EFET in a letter had asked governments and financial institutions for emergency liquidity to help markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by war in Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9047 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

