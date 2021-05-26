EUROPE POWER-Spot lifted on lower wind supply

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery rose on Wednesday on falling wind power supply in France and Germany.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in France TRFRBD1 gained 7.6% by 0830 GMT to 74.25 euros ($90.90) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent German contract TRDEBD1 ticked up 1.2% to 70.30 euros.

The French Friday contract TRFRBD2 was at 76 euros/MWh while the equivalent German contract TRDEBD2 traded at 76.75 euros, rising from Thursday prices on expected lower wind power supply.

With consumption being close to sideways from Wednesday's levels, the residual load is expected to increase day on day, Refinitiv analysts said.

Wind power supply is expected to drop in Germany by 4.8 gigawatts (GW) to 19.3 GW and French wind power is seen falling 4 GW to 1.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that wind power supply is forecast to plummet on Friday to around 5 GW.

Solar power production was forecast to add 490 megawatts (MW) in Germany to 6.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability stayed flat at 68.3% of available capacity. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to edge up 200 MW to 59.7 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to dip 160 MW to 49.3 GW day on day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 rose 1.5% to 66.50 euros/MWh, tracking rebounding carbon permits and fuel prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 65.45 euros on Tuesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1.5% to 54.11 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 gained 0.9% to $82 per tonne, after reaching a high since Feb. 1, 2019 of $82.25 earlier.

($1 = 0.8169 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by John Stonestreet )

