EUROPE POWER-Spot higher on lower German renewable, nuclear availability

FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices firmed on Thursday on reduced nuclear and renewable availability in Germany while French energy workers' strikes that had spilled over to nuclear supply petered out.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was 23.5% up at 0938 GMT at 168 euros ($164.20) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 rose 6% to 158 euros.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed wind power output in main producer country Germany will decrease to 13.6 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 20.5 GW on Thursday, and its solar output will drop to 2.6 GW from 4.6 GW.

The German Isar 2 nuclear reactor is preparing to close for a shutdown of a week to 10 days to prepare it for longer standby operations up to April, which was confirmed by a cabinet decision on Wednesday.

An expert at Munich's Ifo institute said the additional nuclear capacity of Isar 2 and two other reactors, allowed to help with energy scarcity this winter, could mean a 9% drop in German power prices over the entirety of 2022.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 46% of available capacity, with refinery strikes and along with that the spillover to nuclear power.

But the long strikes could have left France with "heavy consequences" for mid-term supply, grid operator RTE warned on Tuesday, citing pent-up maintenance and attention to corrosion issues.

Power demand fell as mild weather is prevailing and temperatures are bound to rise next week.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose 1.3% to 390 euros/MWh while the same French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded, having closed at 535 euros.

European Union leaders meeting Thursday and Friday are set to endorse the bloc's latest proposals to curb energy prices.

In Germany, plans are circulating for the government to introduce a 90% windfall tax on coincidental generation profits.

Solar systems company Solarwatt said it doubled its sales in Jan-Sept of this year. Solar PV costs are falling and customers are seeking independence from fossil fuels.

($1 = 1.0231 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

