EUROPE POWER-Spot for Monday untraded at midday, wind output to fall

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Monday were untraded at midday on Friday as fundamentals pointed to sizeably lower wind and less nuclear power output weighed against small demand reductions.

"Wind generation is expected to sink even further, while the solar power output and the thermal stack improve, in Germany as well in France," Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

French nuclear availability edged down by 1 percentage point from Thursday to 45% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Refinitiv Eikon data showed a likely 5 gigawatt (GW) decrease of wind power supply in Germany on Monday compared with Friday, to come in at 3.7 GW. French wind power was seen halving to 4.2 GW from 8.5 GW on Friday.

French EDF said there was a 24-hour strike notice from energy workers for industrial action to occur from late on Monday onwards.

Power demand was pegged at 56.2 GW in Germany on Monday, down by 500 MW from Friday, and that in France at 43.7 GW, down 300 MW.

German Monday delivery baseload TRDEBD3 had not changed hands at 1015 GMT, with Friday delivery having closed at 364 euros ($367.13) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 saw an asking price of 475 euros after Friday had closed at 361 euros.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 1% to 515 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was 3.1% down at 530 euros.

Macroeconomic and fuel markets are weighed down by fears for industries' wellbeing, which has a direct bearing on energy demand. O/RNG/EU

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were 1% lower at 66.57 euros a tonne, having hit six-month lows this week on prospects of market intervention by the EU and a resumption of auctioning after the summer break, that raises volumes.

European Union energy ministers meet on Friday to pore over a long list of possible measures to shield citizens from sky-high energy prices.

German gas importer VNG became the latest European energy company to request state support to keep the business afloat.

($1 = 0.9915 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Evans)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.