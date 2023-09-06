EUROPE POWER-Spot falls, more renewable, nuclear power output expected

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European wholesale prompt power on Wednesday dropped in anticipation of more renewable and nuclear supply in the day-ahead when strike action in France should be over.

A planned strike extending to some French reactors is likely to affect production later on Wednesday, an FNME-CGT spokesperson said.

The French nuclear fleet is producing 39 gigawatts (GW) Wednesday morning, a level only reached in mid-December of 2022 but standard from 2015-2019, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a tweet.

Latest French nuclear availability has risen one percentage point to 69% of installed capacity since Tuesday.POWER/FR

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 5.1% to 101.5 euros ($108.92) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0810 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 0.5% at 100 euros/MWh.

Power demand in Germany was anticipated to remain at 54 GW and that in France to gain marginally at 100 MW to 45.5 GW in the period.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged up 0.3% to 132.4 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 140.3 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 increased 0.8% at 84.48 euros per metric ton.

The EEX on Tuesday launched a daily Global Carbon Index (GCI) Family on its transparency website.

German utility Uniper said its Heyden 4 875 MW coal-fired power plant will be idled as of end-September 2024, as a wider system relevance status was not extended by the network operator TenneT.

The move will be another step in Uniper's targeted exit from coal by 2029.

German power generation in Jan-June was 233.9 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), 11.4% less than a year earlier, but the country remained a net exporter, the federal statistics office said.

($1 = 0.9319 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Forrest Crellin; editing by Christina Fincher)

