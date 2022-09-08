EUROPE POWER-Spot down on less demand, more solar, nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European wholesale prompt power on Thursday dropped as nuclear and solar supply was forecast to rise while demand was decreasing ahead of the weekend.

French nuclear availability edged up by 1 percentage point to 46% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Refinitiv Eikon data showed a likely increase of solar output in Germany of 4.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, to reach 8.9 GW, and a 400 MW gain in France to 2.4 GW.

This would more than offset the effect of a 1.5 GW drop in German wind power output, which was pegged at 8.3 GW on Friday.

German Friday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 was 15% down from the previous close at 0805 GMT, trading at 370 euros ($369.41) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 17.8% to an identical 370 euros/MWh.

Power demand was forecast to drop on Friday by 1.5 GW in Germany to 56.8 GW and by 800 MW in France to 43.9 GW.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.9% to 515 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 595 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were 3.7% lower at 66.45 euros a tonne.

The European Commission is due to propose a price cap on Russian gas, alongside measures including a mandatory EU cut in electricity use and a ceiling on the revenue of non-gas power generators.

To encourage Russia to keep selling to Europe, the cap will likely be above production cost, though below current market prices.

EU countries' energy ministers will discuss the proposals on Friday.

The EU also wants to cap the revenue of non-gas fuelled generators and channel their "unexpected profits" into measures that support households and companies.

Germany has detailed some national proposals.

Russian president Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off energy supplies if price caps were imposed.

In Germany, operators of two nuclear reactors that the economy ministry wants to stay open beyond the end of this year as a network reserve are now focusing on the technical feasibility of the plan.

($1 = 1.0016 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

