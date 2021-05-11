EUROPE POWER-Spot, curve prices down on lower demand, weaker fuels

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Falling power demand pushed European spot prices down on Tuesday and lower carbon and fuels costs curbed forwards after a session of record highs.

Baseload power for Wednesday in Germany traded at 70.3 euros ($85.37) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0830 GMT, 2.1% down on the day.TRDEBD1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 70 euros, down 0.9%.

Demand in the region was developing sideways to lower as cool weather for the time of year still requires some heating, but the forthcoming Ascension day holiday on Thursday was already slowing industrial activity.

German power usage was forecast at 59.2 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, only marginally up from 59.1 GW, and that in France at 47.7 GW, down 1.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to be broadly unchanged on Wednesday at 9.6 GW.

French nuclear availability was at 64.7% of capacity, three percentage points up from the level on Monday.POWER/FR

The Beznau 1 reactor in Switzerland went into an outage lasting to May 24.POWER/CH

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was at 64.1 euros, down 0.5% and 70 cents below a contract record set on Monday, which put rolling annual prices at levels last seen in November 2008.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 64.9 euros, just off all-time highs just over 65 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were 1.2% down at 51.62 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after a close at $78.7 a tonne, which was just 30 cents below a contract high.

German utility E.ON said it posted a 14% rise in first-quarter operating earnings after its British power retail division swung to a profit. It also released nuclear hedging rates.

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

