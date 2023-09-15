EUROPE POWER-Spot contracts untraded as German wind supply set to soar

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - European spot contracts for Monday were untraded early, while German wind supply is expected to more than triple on Monday and French nuclear availability grew.

The German and French Monday baseload power contracts were untraded at 1020 GMT. TRDEBD3TRFRBD3

"An increasing wind power supply throughout the weekend underpins a slightly bearish signal for the days to come," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said in a note, adding that residual load throughout the region is seen dropping significantly.

On the supply side, German wind power output is forecast to rise sharply by 12.1 GW to 17.9 GW on Monday, while supply in France is expected to rise 4.2 GW to 6.2 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability rose three percentage points to 76% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French electricity tariffs could rise by up to 10% in early 2024, the country's energy regulator said on Thursday, while cautioning it was too early to say exactly how much inflation-hit consumers will have to pay to keep the lights on next year.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged down 0.8% to 128.25 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing Thursday at 134 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up 0.2% to 83.25 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by David Evans)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com; +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.