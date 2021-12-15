EUROPE POWER-Spot contracts climb on falling wind supply

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - European wholesale power prices for Thursday climbed on Wednesday as wind power supply in Germany is expected to drop.

The German day-ahead baseload contract TRDEBD1 gained 24% to 351 euros ($395.79) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0949 GMT, after reaching a 10-week high of 355 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 rose 10.7% to 369 euros/MWh, after reaching a contract high of 370 euros earlier.

"We expect a bullish day-on-day development as the German residual load is set to climb on the back of decreasing wind power output," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the rising front month gas price is seen having an added bullish effect.

Power from German wind turbines is expected to drop 6.5 gigawatts (GW) to 9.3 GW day on day, while in France it is seen gaining 1.4 GW to 3.3 GW on Thursday, the data showed.

French nuclear availability rose 2.1 percentage points to 74.7% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

German power consumption is expected to fall 180 megawatts (MW) to 63.9 GW on Thursday, while consumption in France is seen falling 1.9 GW to 69 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Preliminary data from German industry group BDEW and research institute ZSW showed that national power usage was 562 bln kWh in 2021, up from the more heavily corona-exposed 2020 when it was 546 bln.

The renewable share was just over 42% this year after just under 46% in 2020, they said.

The benchmark German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 fell 5.7% at 195 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 231 euros Tuesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1, gained 0.6% at 79.92 euros a tonne. the December EUA option is set to expire Wednesday.

Refinitiv analysts said they expected the EUA price to be between 70 to 85 euros a tonne in the holiday weeks until early January, with the lower end of the one-year bullish trendline at 69.25 euros, diminishing the risk of a sustained reversal.

Britain decided not to intervene in its carbon market to curb high prices.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Merriman)

