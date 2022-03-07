EUROPE POWER-Spot contracts at record highs as fuel prices surge

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Spot power prices rose to record highs on Monday as wind generation was forecast to remain low and fuels continued their bullish run. O/RNG/EU

"With a large increase of the oil price we also expect the fuel matrix to follow the development and this (will) result in a bullish outlook day on day," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that a reduction in residual load is forecast throughout the region.

Spot prices tend to fall during periods of increased renewable supply and lower demand, but have continued to surge as fuel contracts reach records.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery reached a contract high of 530 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1052 GMT, up 26.2% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 gained 30.2% to 560 euros, after reaching a contract high of 565 euros earlier.

"The (oil) price explosion has been sparked by the fact that the West is considering banning Russian oil imports in response to the war in Ukraine," analysts at Commerzbank said.

Lifting U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports could help supply the market, but it would not be nearly enough to offset an outage in Russian supplies, they added.

Swiss utility Axpo said in a report on Friday that European energy markets were kept guessing on how the region would replace Russia's coal, gas and oil shipments, should they be stopped or reduced, and how competition would fare against Asian buyers.

Andy Sommer, Axpo fundamental analysis and modelling team leader, was asked if Europe might see lifetime extensions of nuclear and lignite power plants, or even have to introduce gas and electricity consumption constraints.

"As of today, we simply don't know," he said.

German wind power is expected to rise by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) to 8.4 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to increase throughout the week to near 24 GW Friday.

Power demand in Germany is seen up 1.7 GW on Wednesday at 62 GW, while consumption in France is projected to shed 730 megawatts (MW) to 64.5 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German April, May June and second quarter 2022 baseload contracts all surged to contract highs over 500 euros in early trading Monday. 0#TRDEB:

The German and French year-ahead baseload prices reached contract highs at 185 euros and 211 euros respectively. TRDEBYZ3TRFRBYZ3

France could extend a freeze on higher energy tariffs until end-2022 in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 plummeted 10.3% to 58.46 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

