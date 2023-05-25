EUROPE POWER-Spot buckles as renewable supply rises, demand falls

FRANKFURT, May 26 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Thursday as higher wind and solar volumes added to supply, demand fell ahead of the weekend and warmer weather was forecast.

German Friday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 dropped 21.6% to 67 euros ($73.75) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0825 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 12.5% to 63 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is expected to add 2 gigawatts (GW) to reach 11.3 GW on Friday, while German solar is forecast to rise by 1 GW to 14.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In neighbouring France, wind supply is expected to fall by 1.3 GW to 5.8 GW, but the country's solar output will increase by 1 GW to 3.4 GW, the data showed.

Germany stands to lose 1 GW of demand to reach 54.7 GW on Friday and power usage in France will likely come in at 43 GW, down 1.3 GW, that day.

French nuclear availability fell two percentage points to 63% of available capacity, with the Tricastin 1 reactor offline until Friday morning in an unplanned stoppage. POWER/FR

German 2024 baseload power TRDEBYZ4 was 3.3% down at 130.4 euros while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 stood 1.9% lower at 165.3 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 lost 1.8% at 83.58 euros a tonne.

Talking to Reuters during the E-World of Energy trade event, a Vattenfall executive said power and gas markets looked relaxed and Asian energy demand was not highly visible on the global scene.

Japan had high gas stocks and good nuclear availability, he said.

"There is no pull from Asia at the moment," said Marcus Bokermann, Vattenfall's director continental power trading.

Elsewhere, the EPEX SPOT power bourse this week launched 15-minute contracts on the local intraday continuous segment in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.