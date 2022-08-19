EUROPE POWER-Some curve prices scale new highs as variety of factors combine

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Several European forward curve contracts hit record highs in wholesale market trading on Friday, extending a week of gains on a mix of tight gas, nuclear plant and river transport concerns, continuing hot weather and firm coal and carbon prices.NG/EU

"High demand (due to the weather), low supply (outages in French nuclear power and low hydroelectric power) and, above all, an increase in the levelised cost of electricity," said Commerzbank, in a note described the coinciding factors.

The most active coal future denominated in euros surged by around 16% over the past 10 trading days and the benchmark gas price on the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) market by 25%, while carbon permits are nearing record levels set in February, it noted.

The only antidote comes from a cooling of the economy, it said. This dampens industrial demand for power and gas.

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 2% at a new contract high of 550 euros ($554.24) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT.

Various monthly and quarterly German prices hit records, some in small volume.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded, with an ask price of 730 euros, having closed at 701 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 1.4% at 97.35 euros a tonne.

Coal for delivery next year in north Europe showed an nominal record settlement price of $298 a tonne TRAPI2Yc1, but was untraded.

French nuclear availability remained at 48.5% of available capacity.

Some reactors are struggling with shortages of sufficient river water for cooling while others are offline for maintenance, in some cases due to corrosion issues.

On the drought issue, rainfall has eased the situation somewhat on the Rhine in Germany, where low water levels have hampered coal transports to generation plants, a shipping authority source said.

However, water levels must rise further to allow fully laden barge sailings, he added. WL-KAUB

Spot power prices for Monday had not traded in the two markets TRDEBD3TRFRBD3.

German Friday delivery power had previously closed at 531 euros, while French Friday delivery settled at 523 euros.

($1 = 0.9924 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Mike Harrison)

