EUROPE POWER-Soaring wind supply pushes down spot prices

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European spot power contract prices fell on Wednesday as wind power supply was expected to rise sharply in Germany.

Mild temperatures in addition to a continued large fall in prices on the gas spot market are expected to result in low prices for the coming two weeks, even with average wind power generation, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

"This winter, power prices will be dictated as much by wind vanes as they are by thermometers," he said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday was down 18.3% at 136 euros ($133.69) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0841 GMT, after reaching a two-week low of 130 euros earlier.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 shed 11.9% to 148 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to jump 13.8 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 19.9 GW on Thursday, while France's wind supply was expected to dip 450 megawatts (MW) to 6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The expected increase in wind power output is the highest in two weeks, Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 46% of available capacity as strikes delayed work at a total of 20 reactors, which grid operator RTE warned on Tuesday could have "heavy consequences" for electricity supply over the winter. POWER/FR

In Germany, the economy and environment ministries drafted a law to extend the life of the country's remaining three nuclear power plants.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to add 700 MW to 59.1 GW on Thursday, while demand in France is set to drop 860 MW to 44.3 GW, the data showed.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 edged up 0.1% to 394 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 531 and 550 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 2% to 69.13 euros a tonne.

The European Commission proposed a on Tuesday, aimed at pulling down high gas and power prices that are stoking inflation, hampering industrial activity and pushing up heating bills.

($1 = 1.0173 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Robert Birsel)

