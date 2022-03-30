EUROPE POWER-Soaring German wind supplies weigh on spot price

PARIS, March 30 (Reuters) - The German spot power price dropped on Wednesday as wind generation in the country was set to nearly quadruple, while the price in France rose as lower temperature forecasts pointed to increased demand for heating.

"Wind supply in Germany and the region as a whole is forecasted to rebound tomorrow, with Germany as a net exporter throughout the day," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was down 23% to 211.75 euros ($235.97) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0955 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 6.7% to 306.50 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to surge by 15.3 gigawatts (GW) to 20.4 GW, while that in France is seen adding 5.2 GW to 7.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at the much reduced 52.9% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen edging up 330 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 59.5 GW as the average temperature in the country is set to fall 1.5 degrees Celsius to 6C, the data showed.

Consumption in France is projected to add 2.3 GW to 53.7 GW as average temperatures are expected to drop 2.9C to 8.9C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German and French front-quarter 2022 baseload power contracts rose in early trading over supply worries as the deadline looms for the switch to roubles for Russian gas payments. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:NG/EUO/R

"The risk of Russia turning off the gas tap is clearly high," Commerzbank analysts said in a research note.

Germany triggered an emergency plan to manage gas supplies in Europe's largest economy on Wednesday, an unprecedented move that could see the government ration power if there is a disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes eased slightly.

France should not encounter any energy supply issues and so there is no need for panic, the head of the country's CRE regulatory body said.

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 6.3% to 184.95 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 gained 3.3% to 205.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 5.4% to 77.32 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

