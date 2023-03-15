EUROPE POWER-Rising wind supply weighs on spot prices

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Wednesday as wind supply was expected to rise in France and Germany.

Residual load is lower due to a stronger wind supply in the afternoon Thursday, with higher levels forecast for the evening, Refinitiv analysts said.

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 shed 7.4% to 109 euros ($116.34) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1015 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 17.2% to 113 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise 1.9 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 19 GW on Thursday, while wind supply in France is set to climb 3.6 GW to 6.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Hydropower stocks and nuclear availability in the region continue to decline in March, introducing upside risks to supply in the summer, Andy Sommer, team leader of fundamental analysis at utility Axpo, said in a monthly report.

Water shortages can affect cooling water supply to nuclear plants and low river levels reduce waterborne deliveries of coal to German coal-to-power plants.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

French strikes against the government's planned pension reform reduced power supply in the country and have also blocked LNG terminals, hampering France's ability to export gas to neighbours.

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 430 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 61.1 GW and France is expected to see consumption drop 2.7 GW to 53.4 GW in that period.

Along the curve, the German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 4.5% to 134.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was down 7% at 167 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.3% at 92.97 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional report by Vera Eckert; editing by Eileen Soreng)

