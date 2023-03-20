EUROPE POWER-Rising wind supply weighs on German spot

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices split slightly on Monday, down in Germany on rising wind supply while the French contract rose slightly as demand is seen up.

"The combination of rising wind power supplies with rising temperatures on the continent gives a bearish outlook for tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 112 euros ($119.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1010 GMT, dipping 3.4% from the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 114.50 euros, ticking up 0.9% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to add 690 megawatts (MW) to 12.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, while French supply was forecast to rise 2.7 GW to 4.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to jump to over 30 GW the rest of the week.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. Maintenance has been disrupted at several nuclear reactors due to on-going strikes over pension reform. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.2 GW day-on-day to 57.9 GW on Tuesday, while French consumption is expected to edge up 300 MW to 50.9 GW, Eikon data showed.

Weather, demand destruction and liquefied natural gas imports in Europe have put European power back on the bearish trend despite strikes and concerns around new stress corrosion cracks, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said in a tweet.

However, the strike disrupting three French LNG terminals was extended to March 27, a union representative told Reuters.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 3.5% to 131.25 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 rose 1.1% to 178 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 1.9% to 85.50 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9372 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

