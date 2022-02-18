EUROPE POWER-Rising wind power weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The French wholesale power price for Monday fell on a forecast of rising wind supply throughout the region and lower demand in France and Germany.

German procurement portal Ispex said in a monthly research note that power and gas markets remained bullish in view of events around Russia and Ukraine.

"The upside risk for power and gas remains unpredictably high until there is a political stabilisation," it said.

"What's more, a delayed cold snap in March, which will push gas supplies to a critical level shortly before the end of the heating period, cannot be completely ruled out," it added.

The French Monday baseload TRFRBD3 was at 125 euros ($142.08) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1010 GMT, down 16.7% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent German contract TRDEBD3 did not trade with a bid-ask range between 40 euros and 80 euros.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to add 9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday to 46.8 GW, while that in France is expected to add 2.4 GW to 14.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2.1 percentage points to 81.6% of installed capacity as the Cattenom 4 reactor went offline. POWER/FR

The French state said on Friday it will inject around 2.1 billion euros into EDF EDF.PA to ease the financial pain inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline and the government making the company supply power below market prices.

Demand in France is seen falling by 1.5 GW to 59.5 GW on Monday, the data showed.

Consumption in Germany is expected to fall 510 megawatts (MW) to 62.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 fell 0.7% at 136 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 158.35 euros Thursday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, rose 1.9% to 88.04 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.