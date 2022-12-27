EUROPE POWER-Rising wind and lower consumption weigh on prices

PARIS, Dec 27 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices dropped on Tuesday, with wind power output expected to jump throughout the region while demand was projected to fall.

"A sizeable increase in wind power supply underpins a bearish signal for tomorrow's outlook," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that French and Belgian residual loads are expected to drop.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 54.3% to 64 euros ($68.20) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1015 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 34.4% to 82 euros/MWh.

Power demand in Germany is projected to edge down by 240 megawatts (MW) day on day to 52.5 GW while consumption in France is expected to fall by 1.2 GW to 46.4 GW.

Along the curve, German 2023 baseload TRDEBYZ3 was flat at 245 euros/MWh.

The same French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 297 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.6% to 89.88 euros a tonne.

Eastbound gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Monday and remained at zero on Tuesday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

