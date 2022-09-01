EUROPE POWER-Rising renewables supply weighs on spot price

PARIS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday as renewable power supply is expected to rise in Germany and demand is seen down throughout the region.

"Residual load is dropping on all fundamentals and greatest reduction is expected after noon," Refinitiv analysts said in their daily bulletin.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday was down 28.4% to 419 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0914 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 dropped 13.7% to 552.50 euros/MWh.

Electricity supply from solar sources in Germany is expected to increase 1.1 gigawatts (GW) to 10.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to gain 3.8 GW day-on-day to 10.7 GW on Friday, while in France it was expected to fall 850 megawatts (MW) to 1.3 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 43% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Consumption in Germany was seen falling by 1.1 GW to 54.5 GW on Friday, while demand in France was expected to similarly shed 1.1 GW to 44.7 GW.

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 fell 11.5% to 500 euros/MWh.

Other German and French forward contracts followed, falling across the board. 0#TRDEB:0#TRFRB:

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 3.1% to 77.53 euros a tonne.

August was the most expensive month ever for power in Europe, with fresh records in Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom on the back of surging gas prices, Rystad analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

However, futures markets have been incredibly volatile, reaching above 1,000 euros on Monday before plummeting 41% on Tuesday, Ronningen said, adding the downward movement is mainly caused by a similar movement in the gas market.

Very healthy storage levels across Europe, as well as fears of market intervention by the European Commission, have contributed to the large downward movement, he said.

The Commission is looking into options to cap energy prices and cut electricity demand as part of its upcoming proposals to tackle soaring energy costs, a senior European Commission official said.

