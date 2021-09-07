EUROPE POWER-Rising renewable supply weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices dipped on Tuesday as wind and solar supply were seen rising in Germany.

Swiss utility Axpo in a monthly research note said it did not expect the record run in energy prices, which have pushed electricity to multi-year highs, to end soon.

"The Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing, bringing risks to LNG supplies, Russia's gas production capability is unclear, and European gas and coal inventories remain significantly below normal," it said.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 7.8% by 0757 GMT to 120.50 euros ($143.09) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 2.6% to 119.75 euros.

German wind power supply is seen up 2.4 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 3.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to rise to around 7 GW Thursday before slipping on Friday.

Supply from solar panels in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.2 GW day on day to 10 GW.

French wind output is expected to dip 590 megawatts (MW) to 3.2 GW day on day, the data showed.

French nuclear capacity availability rose 1.4 percentage points to climb to 77.4% of the installed total. POWER/FR

Regarding demand, power usage in Germany is expected to drop 750 MW to 56.7 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption is forecast to tick down 40 MW to 47.5 GW day on day.

The German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 shed 0.7% to 90.25 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 94 euros Monday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances fell 0.5% to 62 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $121.50 a tonne on Monday.

($1 = 0.8421 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Susan Fenton)

