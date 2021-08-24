EUROPE POWER-Rising renewable supply weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Tuesday as renewable supply was seen rising in Germany.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 11.3% by 0846 GMT to 86.25 euros ($101.18) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 6.1% to 81 euros.

Germany will see a strong ramp-up of wind power during the day on Wednesday, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that surrounding countries showed somewhat tighter fundamentals.

German wind power supply is seen up 6.6 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 14.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to increase to around 17 GW on Thursday and Friday.

Supply from solar panels in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.4 GW day on day to 9.4 GW.

French wind output is expected to fall 1.2 GW to 4.4 GW day on day, the data showed.

French nuclear capacity availability was flat at 73.2% of the installed total. POWER/FR

Regarding demand, power usage in Germany is expected to add 330 megawatts (MW) to 55.9 GW on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption is forecast to add 370 MW to 44.2 GW day on day.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 1.1% to 82.30 euros/MWh, tracking rising carbon permits, coal and oil. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 increased 1.8% to 84.45 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 1.4% to 56.11 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 added 1.9% to $105.50 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8524 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Evans)

