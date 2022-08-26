EUROPE POWER-Rising renewable supply weighs on Monday price

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The German spot power price for Monday fell as renewable supply is expected to rise throughout the region.

"The wind supply increase continues on Monday, contributing to a marginally lower residual load week-on-week," Refinitiv analysts said.

German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 fell to 665 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1118 GMT, down 3.9% from the price paid for Friday delivery.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD3 was untraded with an ask price of 850 euros.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to gain 1.6 gigawatts (GW) to 6.4 GW on Monday, while in France it is expected to add 1.1 GW to 4.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar supply is also set to rise, up 1.2 GW in Germany to 9.8 GW and up 550 megawatts (MW) in France to 3.1 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 41% of total capacity. The restart of the Paluel 4 outage was moved up one day to Aug. 27, while the Bugey 3 reactor was moved back one day to Aug. 26. POWER/FR

Demand in Germany is forecast to fall 1.8 GW to 53.7 GW on Monday while in France it is expected to add 570 MW to 45 GW, the data showed.

Further along the curve, forward prices reached contract highs in early trading, rising with fuels and carbon permits. NG/EUO/R

The benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 reached a contract high of 820 euros/MWh, up 5.1% and .

The German traded front month and quarterly 2022 and 2023 contracts all reached contract highs earlier. 0#TRDEB:

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded with a bid price at 940 euros/MWh. The contract closed Thursday at a high of 900 euros.

The French second and third quarter 2023 contracts reached highs of 635 and 610 euros respectively. TRFRBQM3TRFRBQU3

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 gained 0.3% to 89.55 euros a tonne.

Fears over energy bills are projected to drive a German consumer sentiment index to a record low for the third month running in Sept.

One contributor is a gas levy collected from all consumers which the government will likely announce it will amend after criticism is may go to the wrong firms.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need to speed renewables expansion this year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

