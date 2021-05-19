EUROPE POWER-Rising German wind supply weighs on spot prices

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Thursday delivery fell on Wednesday as wind power supply in Germany is seen rising.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 6.2% by 0838 GMT to 72 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 slipped 5.4% to 71.65 euros.

German wind power supply looks flat in the first part of the day, and slightly higher later, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the residual load is expected to close unchanged before midday, and be slightly lower afterwards.

Wind power supply is expected to rise in Germany by 2.6 gigawatts (GW) to 6.2 GW and French wind power is seen falling 1.3 GW to 4.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to dip 250 megawatts (MW) in Germany to 8.9 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear power availability rose 2.4 percentage points to 69.7% of capacity as a reactor returned online after maintenance. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to dip 350 MW to 57.5 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French consumption was expected to edge up 210 MW to 49.7 GW day-on-day, the data showed.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 fell 1.1% to 64.20 euros/MWh, tracking weaker carbon permits and falling fuel prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 66.10 euros on Tuesday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances dropped 1.3% to 52.37 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $77.85 a tonne Tuesday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Clarke)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

