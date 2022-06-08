EUROPE POWER-Rising German wind power weighs on spot price

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices dropped on Wednesday as wind supply in Germany is expected to lift on Thursday.

"German wind power rebounds from yesterday's drop, while peak solar supply falls closer to normal levels," Refinitiv analysts said.

German delivery of baseload power TRDEBD1 for Thursday dipped 3.7% to 181.75 euros ($193.98) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0905 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 ticked down 1.3% at 187.50 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to rise 4.9 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 10 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Germany's economy and climate ministry will present a package of measures to speed up the expansion of wind energy, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.

German solar power supply is expected to drop 1 GW to 8.5 GW, the data showed.

Power supply from wind turbines in France was set to dip 650 megawatts (MW) to 5.7 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 51.4% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French nuclear operator EDF EDF.PA said in a note that they are investigating a postponement of the Saint Alban 1 reactor outage from Feb. 11, 2023 to Feb. 25 pending the French nuclear regulator's (ASN) agreement.

Consumption in Germany was projected to gain 170 MW to 57.3 GW on Thursday while demand in France is expected to rise by 840 MW to 46.6 GW.

German industrial production recovered but rose less than expected in April as pandemic restrictions and war in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, official data showed.

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ3 fell 1.7% to 238.50 euros/MWh.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after Tuesday's close at 312 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 fell 2.3% to 79.42 euros a tonne.

Europe could face energy shortages next winter after Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepened the region's energy crisis, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warned.

($1 = 0.9369 euros)

