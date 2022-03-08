EUROPE POWER-Rising German wind power weighs on spot price

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on Tuesday as wind generation was set to rise in Germany while demand is seen down throughout the region.

"The fundamental situation is bearish, with all fundamentals contributing to a reduction in residual load," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery fell 20.8% to 420 euros ($473.45) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1116 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 16.8% to 466 euros.

Power from German wind turbines is forecast to add 500 megawatts (MW) day on day to 8.9 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power demand in Germany is seen down 400 MW on Wednesday at 61.6 GW, while consumption in France is projected to shed 2.1 GW to 62.4 GW, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German baseload power contracts for April, May, June and second quarter 2022 retreated from their highs over 500 euros reached Monday. 0#TRDEB:

The German front-year contract TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.9% to 179 euros/MWh, rising with fuel prices on continued questions over Russian supply and further sanctions. NG/EUO/R

An import ban on Russian oil remains on the table in the U.S., though German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised the EU was not planning to impose any sanctions on Russian energy imports, analysts at Commerzbank said.

"Assuming the US does not impose any secondary sanctions, thereby forcing other countries likewise to halt their Russian oil imports, we believe that the impact of any unilateral US move would be limited," they added.

Flows of Russian gas via Ukraine to Slovakia at the border point of Velke Kapusany fell sharply from 0900 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 gained 3% to a contract high of 220.50 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 surged 9.9% to 64.07 euros a tonne. The contract has fallen sharply from around 95 euros since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The (recent) moves in carbon can be put down to a chaotic energy market, financial downturn and Russian liquidity," CEO of climate data non-profit Transition Zero Matthey Gray said.

Coal prices jumped dramatically last week reducing its affordability relative to gas, meaning there will be less demand for allowances as coal is more carbon-intensive than gas, he added.

An economic downturn from the Russian invasion will have a similar impact, Gray said, adding that a number of commodity traders manage Russian assets, which could have required liquidation at short notice.

($1 = 0.9188 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Ed Osmond)

