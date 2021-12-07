EUROPE POWER-Rising German wind power weighs on spot price

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices fell on Tuesday as wind supply is expected to gain in Germany.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 25.8% to 167 euros ($188.06) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0919 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 4.6% to 252 euros.

German wind power supply is expected to gain 5.7 gigawatts (GW) to 22.6 GW day on day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French wind supply is forecast to shed 710 megawatts (MW) to 8.4 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear power availability was flat at 71.1% of total capacity. POWER/FR

German power consumption is forecast to fall 1.1 GW day to day to stand at 66.1 GW on Wednesday, when demand in France is expected to add 660 MW at 70.3 GW, the data showed.

The average temperature in Germany is expected to gain 0.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 2.7 C, while that in France is seen down 0.8 C to 5.6 C, the data showed.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 4.2% to 160.50 euros/MWh, after reaching a high of 161 euros earlier, rising with carbon and oil prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 183.35 euros on Monday, just under the contract high of 185.50 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances gained 1.9% to 82.75 euros a tonne, after reaching a contract high of 83.17 euros earlier.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $108 a tonne.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline have been largely stable in the early hours of Tuesday.

Fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on international aviation and other sources of oil demand have prompted massive liquidation of previously bullish hedge fund positions.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.