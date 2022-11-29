EUROPE POWER-Rising demand pushes up prompt, wind levels set to drop

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as demand increased with lower temperatures while wind power output was expected to fall.

Refinitiv analysts said that Wednesday's wind power output forecast was the lowest in two months but thermal power supply was firming.

Eikon data showed German wind power production was due to come in at 3.8 gigawatts (GW) on the day ahead, down from 5.2 GW on Tuesday.

German Wednesday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 was up 7.9% at 395 euros ($409.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT and the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1, at 400 euros/MWh, gained 8.4%.

Latest French nuclear availability recovered five percentage points from Monday to arrive at a utilisation level of 58% of available capacity. POWER/FR

In the morning hours, France had been using about 10 GW of coal and gas-fired power to make up for the temporary shortfall in nuclear availability, grid operator RTE data showed.

Meanwhile, power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 1.2 GW day on the day to 64.7 GW and in France by 1.8 GW to 60.9 GW, with Germany's met office DWD predicting "changeable and colder weather from the East" up to Friday.

Along the curve, German 2023 baseload TRDEBYZ3 was untraded but in a higher bid-ask range of 345-350 euros/MWh. It had settled at 340 euros on Monday.

The same French position TRFRBYZ3 also did not change hands after a settlement at 416 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged 0.6% down to 78.37 euros a tonne.

Eyes in the German gas and power sectors were on a 15-year LNG supply deal struck with Qatar as Europe's biggest economy seeks to replace Russian volumes in deliveries to industries and households over the long-term.

More short term, Europe's gas inventories may end the 2022/23 winter at one of the highest levels on record - if prices stay high and pipeline deliveries from Russia continue.

($1 = 0.9646 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robert Birsel Additional reporting by Forrest Crellin )

