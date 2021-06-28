EUROPE POWER-Rising demand, low renewables lift spot

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Rising consumption and weak renewable output drove European spot power prices up on Monday while lower French nuclear availability also lent support.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 was 4.8% up from Monday delivery at 92.3 euros ($110.19) a megawatt hour (MWh) 1030 GMT.3%. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 6.1% at 89.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power supply, while due to rise to 5.7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 3.4 GW Monday, is well below seasonal averages and should remain below 10 GW each day this working week, Eikon data showed.

German photovoltaic output will range around 7-8 GW this week compared with installed capacity of 54 GW.

French nuclear capacity availability was meanwhile down at 71% of the installed total compared with 73.9% on Friday. POWER/FR

The Civaux 2 reactor will lengthen its current outage by seven days to reconnect on July 14, the operator reported.

Germany's Gundremmingen C reactor has finished its annual outage but ramping up will take place over the next few days.

Demand-wise, power usage in Germany is expected to go up to 57.9 GW on Tuesday, up 1.6 GW day-on-day while that in France will gain 900 MW to stand at 45.4 GW.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year was level at 69.8 euros TRDEBYZ2.

The French contract for 2021 delivery TRFRBYZ2 did not trade after previously closing at a contract record of 71.6 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances added 1.1% to 55.65 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after a close at $85.7 a tonne.

The European Union is planning to toughen its carbon market regime and may put a price on pollution in new sectors.

Renewable energy accounted for a smaller slice of German usage in the first half of the year as wind output fell.

($1 = 0.8377 euros)

