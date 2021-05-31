EUROPE POWER-Rising demand lifts spot prices

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Monday as demand is seen increasing on Tuesday, while power generation from wind turbines is expected to remain at low levels.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 68.35 euros ($83.35) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0836 GMT, up 0.9% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 68.25 euros, up 3.4%.

German power demand was forecast to add 1.7 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to reach 57.2 GW on Tuesday, and in France demand is seen edging up 30 megawatts (MW) to stay at 44.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Average temperatures in Germany are expected to rise 1.7 degrees Celsius to 16C on Tuesday, while adding 1.4C in France to 19.8C, the data showed.

They are set to remain above seasonal norms in the region throughout the week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to be 1.3 GW higher on Tuesday at 4.5 GW, and French wind supply is seen adding 220 MW to 3.7 GW.

Refinitiv analysis showed wind power supply in Germany is seen rising steadily through the week to around 12 GW by Thursday, before falling to 7.8 GW on Friday.

French nuclear power availability rose 1.6 percentage point from Friday to stand at 67.4% of capacity. POWER/FR

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was down 0.1% at 63.30 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 64.50 euros Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances rose 1% to 51.55 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after settling at $80.60 a tonne Friday.

($1 = 0.8201 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

