EUROPE POWER-Rising demand lifts spot price

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Monday on expected rising demand while wind power supply is expected to fall in France.

Refinitiv analysts said that they expect higher prices in early off-peak hours, when German exports are expected to be higher, while wind power generation is projected to rise sharply in later off-peak hours.

The German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 126 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0950 GMT, up 41.2% from its close on Friday.

The equivalent French ontract TRFRBD1 was at 130 euros, up 52.9% from the price paid for Monday.

Demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 2 gigawatts (GW) day on day to 62.4 GW on Tuesday while French consumption is expected to increase by 5.3 GW to 58.4 GW, Eikon data showed.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to rise by 2.8 GW to 24.4 GW on Tuesday while French supply was forecast to drop by 2.3 GW to 11.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to rise on Wednesday to 33 GW and fall back to slightly more than Tuesday levels on Thursday before rebounding to about 34 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged from Friday at 73% while four reactors restarted after going offline at the weekend. POWER/FR

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 plunged by 6.5% to 188 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded with a bid-ask range between 210 and 220 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 1% to 78.15 euros a tonne.

Germany has enough gas to get through the winter season without the risk of a supply emergency, the head of the country's network regulator told weekly Bild am Sonntag, adding that the focus is now on the 2023/24 period.

