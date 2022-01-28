EUROPE POWER-Rising demand lifts German spot price

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The German wholesale power price for Monday rose on higher demand forecasts while consumption in France was expected to fall as temperatures rise.

"The fundamental situation is close to sideways compared to Friday and thermal availability is improved," Refinitiv analysts said.

The German Monday baseload TRDEBD3 was at 183.50 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1207 GMT, up 7.5% from Friday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 did not trade with a bid-ask range between 180 euros and 220 euros.

Consumption in Germany is expected to add 280 megawatts (MW) to 63 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand in France is seen falling by 4.7 gigawatts (GW) to 68.8 GW on Monday as average temperatures in the country are expected to rise 1.8 degrees Celsius to 6.4 C, the data showed.

Wind power output in Germany is expected to add 1 GW on Monday to 4.7 GW, while that in France is expected to jump 8.6 GW to 10.7 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 82.5% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

The restart of the 890 megawatt (MW) Dampierre 1 reactor was pushed back one day to Jan. 31.

Along the curve, forward prices rose along with fuels. NG/GBO/R

The market could be more bullish on the new rally in carbon prices and the long-term gas market, as they now expect the tightness to persist the whole of 2022, an analyst said.

Low stock levels of gas should then impact power spot prices next year, according to the analyst.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was up 1.8% at 143.50 euros/MWh, after reaching its contract high since Dec. 22 at 144.30 euros earlier.

The equivalent French contract for 2023 delivery TRFRBYZ3 gained 1.2% to trade at 154.85 euros after reaching its contract high of 155 euros earlier.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, shed 0.6% to 89.21 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.