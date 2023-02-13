EUROPE POWER-Rise in German residual load lifts spot price

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices were mixed in Monday trading, with demand on the rise throughout the region while wind power supply is expected to fall in Germany and rise in France.

"Wind supply is low in Germany and residual load is lifted day on day, but there is support from increasing solar power generation during peak hours," Refinitiv analysts said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 159 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1037 GMT, up 16.1% from the Monday delivery price settlement.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 157 euros, shedding 2.5% from the price paid on Friday for Monday delivery.

On the supply side, German wind power was projected to fall by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) to 3.6 GW on Tuesday while French supply was forecast to edge up by 450 megawatts (MW) to 2.3 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

However, German solar power supply was forecast to rise by 1.5 GW to 5.1 GW.

We are currently in peak weeks for acceleration in solar power production, with maximum output forecast to rise more than 2 GW per week, Kpler analyst Emeric de Vigan said on Twitter.

Refinitiv analysis showed that daily average wind power supply in Germany is expected to rise to about 7 GW on Wednesday before jumping to around 18 GW Thursday and 32 GW on Friday.

French nuclear availability fell three percentage points to 76% of available capacity as two reactors went offline. POWER/FR

The next French national strike over pension reforms is set for Thursday, union representatives said of the action that has lowered the country's overall power output.

Power demand in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.7 GW day on day to 60.8 GW on Tuesday while French consumption is expected to edge up by 950 megawatts (MW) to 65.3 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.7% to 159.50 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 179 euros on Friday.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

