EUROPE POWER-Renewables supply weighs on spot prices

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices for the day ahead fell on Wednesday as an expected boost to renewables supply pulled the market back from nine-week highs reached in the previous session.

German over-the-counter baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was 1.4% down at 69.5 euros ($83.07) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 fell 4% to 77.80 euros.

Power generation from German wind turbines is forecast to rise by 700 MW to 10.1 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, having overshot previous-day forecasts for Wedneday by nearly 3 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

French wind power supply is expected to add 900 MW to 4.6 GW day on day.

Solar power supply is expected to stay at a sizeable 8.2 GW in Germany and add 300 MW to 2.3 GW in France.

Week-ahead prices were about 2% up in both countries on tighter nuclear availability forecasts for France while relatively cool weather keeps demand seasonally high.

Along the forwards curve, the German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 contract, Europe's futures benchmark, nudged up 5 cents to 57.10 euros/MWh, tracking firmer oil and carbon prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 edged up by 0.2% to 55.90 euros/MWh.

December 2021 CFI2Zc1 expiry European CO2 allowances gained 0.3% to 43.99 euros a tonne, having hit a contract high of 44.69 euros on Tuesday.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was level at $72.10 a tonne.

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on national television emphasised the importance of nuclear power. The sector must reform as state-run incumbent EDF EDF.PA struggles with debt and reinvestment needs to bring its reactor fleet up to latest technological standards.

