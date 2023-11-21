EUROPE POWER-Renewables rise weighs on prices despite higher demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday on forecasts for higher day-ahead wind and solar power volumes, overriding the effects of an anticipated increase in consumption.

French nuclear supply also rose, fuelling the bearishness.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded 8.6% down at 113.8 euros ($124.12) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0908 GMT while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 5% at 113.3 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to add 2.8 gigawatts (GW) to stand at 12.9 GW on Wednesday, while that in France was seen edging up by 100 MW to 5.6 GW, LSEG data showed.

Solar power supply in both countries will likely rise by 1.2 GW jointly.

French nuclear power availability was up 2 percentage points from Tuesday at 69% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Latest EDF maintenance schedules showed that the St Laurent 2 reactor is now due to reopen on Nov. 24, delaying further its restart that was initially indicated for last weekend.

German power consumption was forecast to increase by 1 GW to 61.7 GW on Wednesday, while demand in France was projected to rise by 2.5 GW to 57 GW, amid falling temperatures, LSEG data showed.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.6% at 112.3 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after settling at 120.5 euros/MWh.

Some 550 German power and gas retailers will cut prices as of Jan. 1, 2024, Check24 said in a sector survey.

In electricity, the average reductions for those companies reducing from January will represent a 4% price fall compared with end-August while a number of other companies had curbed prices by 5% from Sept. 1, it said.

Parts of the Rhine in south Germany remain closed to shipping after heavy rain, but falling water levels could lead to its reopening later on Tuesday, navigation authorities said.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)

