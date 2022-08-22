EUROPE POWER-Record highs across the board on supply concerns

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - European power prices hit record highs on Monday, with recent upward momentum boosted by French reactor outages and the looming prospect of cuts to the supply of Russian gas.

Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM on Friday said that gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany will be cut to zero from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 and restart volumes will be only 20% of capacity, piling pressure on the region to refuel before winter.

"The current conflict has exposed the extent of Europe’s dependence on cheap hydrocarbons from a hostile neighbour," Timera Energy said in a research note, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Short-term French nuclear power availability dropped by 6.5 percentage points from Friday levels to only 42% of available capacity and the Bugey 2 reactor is down unexpectedly for three days to Wednesday. POWER/FR

Timera said the power crisis is being driven by nuclear availability issues, depleted hydro levels and declining thermal output.

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 15.5% at 645.5 euros ($646.47) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT after touching a record high of 654 euros TRDEBYZ4.

German fourth-quarter TRDEBYZ4 and September contracts TRDEBMU2, as well as week-ahead prices, were at contract highs, albeit it in very small volumes. TRDEBWKD1

French year-ahead power was up 16.2% at a record 775 euros TRFRBYZ3 in one trade move and September was also at its highest ever after one move TRFRBYZ3, TRFRBMU2.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were down 0.2% at 97.78 euros a tonne.

German day-ahead power, at a record 639 euros, was 25.3% above the Monday delivery price TRDEBD1 while the equivalent French contract, at a record 670 euros, was up 15.7% from Monday's settlement. TRFRBD3

Refinitiv Eikon analysts noted that German wind power output will be on the rise day on day, with data showing it is likely to be up by 2.6 gigawatts (GW) at 4.8 GW on Tuesday.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck at the weekend ruled out extensions to the lifespan of the country's three remaining nuclear power plants to save gas in the winter, saying it would save 2% of gas usage at most.POWER/DE

($1 = 0.9985 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

