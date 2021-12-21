EUROPE POWER-Quarterly, annual contracts hit new highs on gas supply worries

Recasts to lead with curve, updates prices, adds story links

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - European power forward prices soared to new contract highs on Tuesday over concerns about winter gas availability for power stations due to relatively low renewable and nuclear output and strong demand.

Benchmark German baseload power for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 traded at 278 euros ($313.75) megawatt hour (MWh) at 1245 GMT, up 9.7% and just below a new record set earlier in the session while the equivalent French 2022 TRFR0BYZ2 contract gained 10.7% at a new high of 352 euros.

Germany's February delivery position and quarterly contracts through to first quarter 2023 were at, or near, records and so were French Q1 and Q4.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, stood 1.2% higher at 81 euros a tonne, paring some earlier gains.

Gas prices set new highs as Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline started shipping gas in reverse mode eastward to Poland, stoking supply fears.NG/GB

Russia's Gazprom on Monday had booked extra gas transit capacity of exports via the Slovakia-Ukraine border for January.

Prices of power, gas, carbon and coal interact with each other, although each market can also respond differently to local capacity availabilities, macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, and oil.O/REL/NOR

France will have to juggle a number of delays to nuclear maintenance shutdowns in the short term, announced last week.

This tightens supply across the region where it is a net exporter although the government has said it will manage the situation.

French nuclear availability currently stands at 70% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

In the spot power market, German day-ahead baseload TRDEBD1 remained at its morning level of 428 euros, a new high while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 0.9% lower at 452 euros.

Regarding supply, renewable output overall was modest but on the rise for next week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Key wind producer Germany will see a near trebling of generation levels on the day-ahead to stand at 5.2 GW on Wednesday.

On the demand side, German power consumption was expected to edge up 200 MW to 58.5 GW on Wednesday, while France was seen rising 3.1 GW to 73.8 GW but the holiday season will cut levels sharply next week.

Wholesale rallies have spilled into the fragmented German retail power industry, internet portal Check24 said. Some 432 suppliers have raised January prices by an average 17.7%, affecting 2.6 million households.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Devika Syamnath and David Evans)

