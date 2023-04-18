EUROPE POWER-Prompts fall on rising German renewables

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday, with both wind and solar power generation forecast to rise in Germany while demand was expected to fall in France.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery was down 22.2% at 85 euros ($93.26) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0836 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 5.2% at 106.80 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise by 2.8 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 22.6 GW while French output is projected to dip by 620 megawatts (MW) to 5.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

"Renewable output further improves, with both increasing wind and solar power supply, thus underpinning a bearish signal," Refinitiv analysts said.

French nuclear availability fell by two percentage points to 60% of available capacity as the Gravelines 6 reactor went offline in a statutory outage. POWER/FR

Greenpeace and other campaign groups are set to take the European Commission to court, seeking to overturn European Union rules that class nuclear energy and natural gas as climate-friendly investments.

Power demand in France is projected to drop by 1.4 GW day on day to 48 GW while German demand is expected to rise by 970 MW to 55.7 GW, the data showed.

German primary energy consumption dropped 5.4% in 2022 to 401.6 million tonnes of coal equivalent, industry statistics group AGEB said in final figures, exceeding a previous forecast for a 4.7% decline. High prices, mild weather and a halt to imported Russian gas cut usage.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 gained 1.3% to 148.70 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 215 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 ticked up by 0.2% to 93.25 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9114 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.