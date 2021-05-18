EUROPE POWER-Prompt up on lower wind supply as demand holds up

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday due to lower German wind production and in a lasting cold spell that has driven demand levels to above seasonal averages.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 77 euros ($93.92) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0745 GMT, up 3.4%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 76 euros/MWh, up 3.4%.

Power demand in the region will edge up 200 MW with Germany shedding 100 MW to 57.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, but France gaining 300 MW to 49.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Temperatures are currently at around 11.1 degrees Celsius in Germany and at 12.6 degrees in France on a 24-hour basis.

They are already around 2 degrees below seasonal averages and will edge 0.2-0.4 degrees lower day-on-day.

German wind power supply is forecast to decline by 3 GW to 8.3 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear power availability remained at 67.3% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power forward prices dropped along with fuels and carbon emissions but remained within sight of last week's contract highs.

These had been hit by firmer oil prices and a run on carbon emissions permits, which are driven by tighter political climate protection resolve and speculative interests.O/R

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was 0.4% lower at 67.7 euros.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at 68.4 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 1% to 55.8 euros.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after settling at $77.8 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8198 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((forrest.crellin@thomsonreuters.com, +33 7 69 52 66 73))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.