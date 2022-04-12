EUROPE POWER-Prompt up on less wind, curve near records with oil, gas

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Tuesday as wind power production was due to fall in Germany and France, while forwards stayed just shy of record levels after oil and gas prices went up on supply concerns. O/R

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery increased by 20.2% to trade at 220.5 euros ($239.60) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0940 GMT.

The equivalent contract in France TRFRBD1 gained 3.6% at 244.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power output is forecast to drop to 9.9 gigawatt (GW) from 16.8 GW day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon figures showed, pegging the decline in France at 4.5 GW day-on-day to arrive at 1.3 GW on Wednesday.

Demand was easing as temperatures climbed.

Usage in Germany was due to drop 500 MW to come in at 60.6 GW on Wednesday and that in France was due to shed 1.4 GW to 50 GW in the same period.

Along the curve, German front-year power TRDEBYZ3 was up 1.6% at 196 euros, 1.8 euros below its April 8 record.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded, having closed at just under 220 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 were 0.2% off at 77.81 euros a tonne.

In gas supply, reversed Russian import flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline rose while nominations for deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine fell. NG/GB

On oil, producer group OPEC said current and future sanctions on Russia could create one of the worst ever oil supply shocks and signalled it would not pump more, which affects Europe hardest.

Swiss utility Axpo said in a monthly note that big price volatility was likely to remain the order of the day in European energy, because market participants will be cautious in taking positions.

"Given the already tight coal, gas and electricity markets, all actions represent major risks for a complex and fragile energy system," it said.

Germany saw new wind turbine installations drop 8.2% year-on-year to 1,048 megawatts in the first three months in contrast to a desired faster pace. The economy minister has pledged countermeasures.

($1 = 0.9203 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.