EUROPE POWER-Prompt up on French strike, low wind, colder weather

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices surged on Thursday as colder weather arrived, German wind power output was due to fall day-on-day, and a strike in France took out about 4.6 gigawatts (GW) of generation capacity.

Refinitiv Eikon analysts said that Germany would cut electricity exports considerably on Friday while more thermal capacity would be activated across the region.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday jumped 31.7% by 0830 GMT to trade at 185 euros ($200.11) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 gained 7.5% to 190 euros/MWh.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to lose two-thirds versus Thursday's output of 20.8 GW, to 6 GW on Friday, and French wind output was seen at 3.4 GW, down 1.4 GW that day, Eikon data showed.

Germany's Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear reactor, operated by EnBW, restarted after being equipped for operations until mid-April. RWE's Emsland plant will close at the weekend for a similar standstill.POWER/DE

French nuclear availability was down 1 percentage point at 72% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, power consumption in France, where many households heat with electricity, is set to add 500 MW to Friday to 73 GW and post further increases next week when it is expected to average 74.3 GW, the Eikon data showed.

For a mid-term outlook, the arrival of colder weather and low wind speeds could see spot prices for the rest of the month rise in most of Europe, analysts said, some extending the forecast to mid-February.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 rose 5.7% to 188 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 183 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.3% to 85.2 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9245 euros)

