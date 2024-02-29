EUROPE POWER-Prompt up as German wind supply drop rules

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Thursday as forecasts for a sharp fall in German wind power supply overruled bearish factors, which included lower demand and more French nuclear availability.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was up 10.4% at 68.8 euros ($74.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 gained 2% to 63.8 euros/MWh.

"Although the consumption in Germany drops by 2 gigawatt hours/hour (GWh/h), residual load is up by 5.2 GWh/h due to lower wind and solar generation," LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said.

German wind power output is expected to fall to 15 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 21.2 GW on Thursday, while French wind output is expected to increase to 12.1 GW from 8 GW day-on-day, LSEG data showed.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 shed 1.5% at 74.9 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ5 lost 2% at 73.4 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 stood 0.4% lower at 57.62 euros a metric ton.

German utilities have responded to the government's announcement of a power station strategy, saying they will bid for the envisaged subsidies Berlin still needs to clarify.

Uniper's boss said on Wednesday his company is considering the development of between 1 and 2 GW of new gas-fired power capacity if the conditions are right and it gets the commission.

($1 = 0.9220 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

