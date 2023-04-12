EUROPE POWER-Prompt up as French demand rises, wind eases

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Wednesday due to colder weather and lower wind power supply, with nuclear supply steady.

"The main signal from tomorrow's outlook comes from a significant increase in French residual load, on the back of dropping temperatures," said Refinitiv analysts.

French Thursday baseload TRFRBD1, trading at 112 euros ($122.35) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, was up 8.7% from Wednesday's close.

German baseload for Thursday TRDEBD1 was 0.7% higher at 104.8 euros.

Eikon data showed a likely 1.1 degree Celsius fall in temperatures in Germany to 7.7 degrees up to Thursday, when France should see a 2.5 degree decline to 9 degrees. Both levels are below average for the time of year.

French nuclear availability remained at 61% of total capacity. POWER/FR

French power usage was forecast at 50.8 GW on Thursday, up 600 MW day-on-day, while in Germany it was seen down 1.2 GW on the day, arriving at 56 GW.

Strike action over planned pension reforms disrupted maintenance at nine French nuclear reactors on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the CGT union said.

While short term nuclear supply is not affected, the delays could lead to problems with possible equipment stress or defaults later on, resulting in uncertainty for future supply.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.8% to 149.4 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, having closed at 228 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were 1.3% off at 96.19 euros a tonne.

The long-awaited final decommissioning of Germany's nuclear fleet will take place by the end of this week. POWER/DE

The EEX, Europe's leading power exchange, said it traded 423 terawatt hours (TWh) of European power derivatives in March, 20% more year-on-year.

Wind and solar energy represented a record 12% of global electricity generation last year, up from 10% in 2021, a report from think tank Ember said.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.