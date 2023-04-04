EUROPE POWER-Prompt up as cold spell lasts, wind supply declines

FRANKFURT, April 4 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday, as persistent cold weather lifted consumption in the region and wind power output dwindled from already low overall levels.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for the day-ahead was at 140.8 euros ($153.81) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0940 GMT, gaining 4.3%.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 traded at 145 euros, up 3.6%.

Temperatures were due to be up a notch day-on-day but remain very chilly for the time of year, Eikon data showed.

In Germany, the mercury will likely go up 0.6 degrees Celsius to 3.3 degrees on Wednesday and edge up 0.3 degrees to 7.3 degrees Celsius in France.

Power demand in France, which has a high share of electric home heating, was predicted to increase by 1.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to reach 56.9 GW on Wednesday.

Usage in Germany was set to remain unchanged at 58.4 GW, the data showed.

On the supply side, latest French nuclear availability increased by two percentage points to 67% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Wind power output was due to more than halve in Germany to 1.8 GW on Wednesday, compared with 4.2 GW on Tuesday, and to lose 3.4 GW in France to 1.2 GW in that same period.

Along the curve, German baseload power for 2024 TRDEBYZ4 shed 0.8% to 155.5 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded having closed at a three-month high of 229.5 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged up 0.3% to 96 euros a tonne.

In the gas sector that is closely linked with the electricity market, eastern German importer VNG envisaged a return to profitability and engagements in new clean gases ventures after being stung by the loss of Russian shipments in last year's energy crisis.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.