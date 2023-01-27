EUROPE POWER-Prompt untraded for Monday, bid lower in France

FRANKFURT, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European electricity for delivery on Monday had not traded by late morning on Friday, but was bid well down in France where an energy workers' strike ended, while demand in the region looked set to fall.

Wholesale traders also noted that more wind supply was on its way in Germany.

French baseload for Monday TRFRBD3 at 1025 GMT was bid at 130 euros ($141.51) a megawatt hour (MWh), 24.6% below the price paid for Friday delivery.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to nearly quadruple on Monday to 42.1 gigawatts (GW) compared with 11.4 GW forecast for Friday, Eikon data showed.

A 48-hour strike at French nuclear reactors ended following a request from the grid operator RTE to return power to the network, a CGT union representative told Reuters.

The strikes cut 1 GW of nuclear capacity on Thursday and 2 GW early on Friday. French nuclear availability was shown at 77% of total capacity. POWER/FR

German power consumption was set to stand at 60.2 GW on Monday, representing a 1.4 GW decline from Friday's level, while France should lose 4.7 GW in demand at 68 GW in the same period.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 fell 4.4% to 163.5 euros/MWh.

Analysts ICIS said in an outlook report that EU power demand was very unlikely to see a significant increase in 2023 while a possible fall could not be ruled out either, but would depend highly on weather patterns.

Prices could be expected to remain high and very volatile, creating risks for traders and discouraging liquidity, ICIS said, adding that major reference points were French nuclear availability as well as renewable generation volumes.

($1 = 0.9187 euros)

