EUROPE POWER-Prompt under pressure from rising nuclear and solar supply

FRANKFURT, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European day-ahead power prices dropped on Thursday, driven down by expected increases in solar and nuclear power generation while demand overall weakened ahead of the weekend.

German Friday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 traded 0.4% down at 106.80 euros ($116.09) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0915 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 96 euros, down 6.1%.

Solar output in Germany was pegged at 11.8 gigawatts (GW) for Friday, up from 9 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. In France, solar power output is forecast to rise by 300 MW day on day to 3.2 GW.

Those gains outweighed a combined 1.7 GW decline in wind power across the two countries.

French nuclear power availability increased by seven percentage points day on day to 65% of installed capacity after three restarts. POWER/FR

German power usage was forecast to fall by 700 MW to 52.0 GW while consumption in France was expected to be up 300 MW at 41.4 GW, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 rose 0.5% to 142.3 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 162 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.1% to 88.35 euros per metric ton.

In research, Swiss utility Axpo said that France's nuclear fleet has performed exceptionally and that hydroelectric and gas stocks have risen of late, coinciding with weakening demand and gloomy macroeconomic indicators.

But listing a bullish outlook factor, German procurement portal Ispex said that meteorological forecasts for the second half of August predict warmer European weather than previously expected.

A post on utility EDF's website indicates that rising temperatures could result in restrictions on production at the Bugey reactor on the river Rhone from Aug. 19 and at Tricastin from Aug. 20.

Germany's cabinet on Wednesday approved a law to cut red tape and speed expansion of photovoltaic power from 2024. The proposed law will face a parliamentary vote in the autumn.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.