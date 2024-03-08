EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices weaken on strong renewables output

March 8 (Reuters) - European spot power prices were expected to remain weak over the weekend and into Monday due to strong solar generation and higher than normal temperatures.

German baseload power for next-day delivery TRDEBD1 was down 17 euros at 45.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the French equivalent contract TRFRBD1 fell by 15.90 euros to 48.50 euros/MWh by 0952 GMT, LSEG data showed.

European spot power prices have plunged over the past couple of days due to forecasts of soaring renewables generation and bearish emissions prices.

LSEG data shows solar generation should also remain strong over the weekend.

"The weekend will be dry and often sunny with temperatures rising to above normal values. Wind speeds will be low," said Georg Muller, metereologist at LSEG.

"Major cold air advances or significantly colder than normal conditions are not likely in the second half of March," he added.

French baseload power for Monday TRFRBD3 was untraded and the equivalent German power contract for Monday TRDEBD3 was also untraded at 0854 GMT, LSEG data showed.

"Next week, warmer temperatures (up to 3 degrees Celsius above normal by Saturday) and good solar generation should keep the market under pressure, although the prospect of relatively weak wind output is likely to prevent any significant drop of prices," analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.

French nuclear availability was at 75%. POWER/FR

Further out, the German 2025 contract TRDEBYZ5 inched up by 0.25 euro to 78.75 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French price for 2025 TRFRBYZ5 edged down by 0.50 euro to 79.00 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

