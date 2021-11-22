EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices up on colder weather and low supply

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - European spot power prices jumped on Monday, boosted by forecasts of rising demand in Germany and France as nuclear supply eased and wind power generation remained at modest levels.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 235 euros ($265.10) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, 5.6% up from what was paid for Monday delivery.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD3 gained 7.4% to 275 euros.

French nuclear power availability fell to 72.4% of total capacity, down from 74.2% recorded on Friday. POWER/FR

German wind power supply is expected to rise to 12.7 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, up 1.5 GW day on day, but to stay at low levels between 7.5 and 11.6 GW for the rest of this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French power consumption, meanwhile, is forecast to climb by 2.4 GW to 67.1 GW on Tuesday, when demand in Germany is expected to gain 2.1 GW to 63.2 GW, the data showed.

A research note from broker Marex said that temperatures are dropping fast in a high-pressure scenario that could continue into next month and bring lower than usual temperatures, particularly in the morning and at night.

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 edged 0.1% down to 127.4 euros/MWh as carbon gained and oil remained under pressure.O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was untraded but indicated higher after a close at 146 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances stood at 69.93 euros a tonne, up 0.8%.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $114.8 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

