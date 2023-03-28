EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices split as renewables set to drop

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices split on Tuesday as both wind and solar power were seen falling in Germany, while in France rising temperatures were expected to ease demand.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery was up 4.5% to 117 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 0840 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 4.7% to 116.25 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to drop by 3.1 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 12.5 GW while French output is projected to rise by 2.1 GW to 6.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power from German solar panels is expected to fall by 5.2 GW to hit 4.7 GW on Wednesday.

"During peak hours, the drop in solar power generation is partly compensated for by imports," Refinitiv analysts said.

Germany's four transmission grid firms (TSOs) said in a mandatory report about supply stability for the 2023/24 winter that Germany would be able to sustain adequate power supply under any weather scenario.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 61% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in France is projected to drop by 3.6 GW day on day to 48.7 GW as average temperatures are expected to rise 5.1 degrees Celsius to 13.6 C.

Consumption in Germany is expected to edge up 120 megawatts (MW) to 58.4 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.9% to 132.35 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 194.50 euros/MWh on Monday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 2.9% to 89.90 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

