EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices soar on lower wind supply, weaker demand

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - European wholesale prompt power jumped on Wednesday as wind power supply in main producer Germany fell sharply, far outweighing the effects of lower demand and more nuclear supply in France.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 opened 21.5% higher at 103 euros ($113.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0750 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 94 euros, up 6.2%.

German wind power production was forecast to tumble by 10.3 gigawatts (GW) to come in at 7.9 GW on Thursday, while French wind supply was due to rise 400 MW but only reach 2.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability increased by two percentage points to 57% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany was forecast to fall by 900 MW to stand at 51.9 GW on Thursday and that in France was seen edging down 100 MW to 38.7 GW in the same period.

Refinitiv's seasonal weather forecast released this week for the European region suggested a continuation of divided patterns in August, with a cool and wet central Europe and a warm and dry south in August, followed by mild warmth thereafter, with hotter conditions in the south west.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a settlement at 156.8 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 nudged down 0.2% at 84.2 euros per tonne.

Germany expects higher income from a planned increase in the carbon dioxide levy that customers have to pay for heating with gas and oil or refuelling their cars, a government draft showed.

E.ON, Europe's biggest operator of energy networks, said the market environment for its business was improving significantly following last year's energy crisis. In second-quarter earnings, it said declining wholesale prices will be passed on to customers.

($1 = 0.9108 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by David Evans)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.